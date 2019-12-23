Japan Revises Child Support Payments Guidelines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese Supreme Court institution has released a revised version of its guidelines for determining the amount of child support that are widely used in divorce lawsuits in the country.

The revision to the guidelines, made based on taxation system changes and other factors, was the first in 16 years.

The amount of monthly child support may increase by some 10,000 yen to 20,000 yen depending on the parents' income levels under the new standards, released by the Legal Training and Research Institute of Japan of the Supreme Court.

The guidelines classify children into two groups--one aged up to 14 and the other aged 15 years old or older--and show the recommended amount of child support based on the number of children and income of their parents.

The revised guidelines, for example, call on a non-custodial parent with annual income of 5 million yen to pay between 40,000 yen and 60,000 yen to a parent who raises a 14-year-old child and annually earns 2 million yen in income. The range of child support is up from 20,000-40,000 yen under the old guidelines.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]