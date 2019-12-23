Emperor, Empress to Visit Typhoon-Hit Areas on Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will visit Marumori in Miyagi Prefecture and Motomiya in Fukushima Prefecture, both northeastern Japan, on Thursday to meet with people affected by Typhoon Hagibis and subsequent heavy rain in October.

The schedule was reported at a cabinet meeting on Monday.

It will be the Imperial couple's first visit to disaster-hit areas since the Emperor ascended the throne on May 1.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor and Empress will leave Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on Thursday morning aboard a special plane. They will then transfer to a Self-Defense Force helicopter at Sendai International Airport in Miyagi to visit Marumori in the afternoon.

After inspecting an area hit by a flood caused by the typhoon in Marumori and meeting with people affected by the disaster in the town, the Imperial couple will move to Motomiya by helicopter.

