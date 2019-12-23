Abe Leaves for China to Meet Chinese, S. Korean Leaders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe left Tokyo for Beijing on Monday to hold talks with Chinese and South Korean leaders.

A government jet carrying the Japanese leader departed from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda.

After arriving in Beijing the same day, Abe will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the afternoon.

The two are expected to confirm their cooperation toward opening a new era in Japan-China ties and discuss the two countries' responses to North Korea, which has recently been increasing its provocative stance.

Abe will then move to Chengdu, the capital of the inland China province of Sichuan, to attend a three-way meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday. Li will chair this meeting.

