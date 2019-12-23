Ibaraki Announces Plan to Showcase Whale Shark at Aquarium

Newsfrom Japan

Mito, Ibaraki Pref., Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Ibaraki Governor Kazuhiko Oigawa said Monday a whale shark will be showcased at an aquarium in the eastern Japan prefecture by the end of March 2023.

According to Oigawa, a tank capable of holding some 8,000 tons of water, the biggest indoor fish tank in the country, will be set up in the Aqua World Ibaraki Prefectural Oarai Aquarium's annex to be built in a parking area adjacent to the aquarium in the town of Oarai.

The Ibaraki government will launch the first indoor whale shark exhibition project in eastern Japan, estimated to cost over 13 billion yen, in the year starting next April with facility design work and procurement of the biggest fish in the world.

The Oarai aquarium is already popular thanks to its exhibition of a variety of shark species, attracting more than 1.1 million visitors each year.

Introduction of a whale shark there, which was requested by about 60 pct of visitors in a prefectural survey, is expected to help the aquarium draw more people and revitalize the local economy.

