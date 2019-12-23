Japan Considers Fukushima N-Plant Water Release to Sea, Air

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry revealed on Monday three plans for disposing of treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant--releasing it into the sea, into the air or both.

The three plans were included in a draft report presented at a meeting of experts discussing ways to dispose of such water, produced after purifying tainted water from the plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

The draft report said that the release into the sea or the air is feasible because it was carried out before.

But the ministry now plans to revise the draft after experts raised strong concern about possible reputational damage from the release of such water.

One of the experts said that even if the three plans are technically feasible, they pose problems in terms of reputation damage.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]