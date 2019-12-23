Abe, Xi Join Hands on Denuclearization of N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed Monday that their countries will cooperate for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The Japanese and Chinese leaders also shared the view that it is important to fully implement U.N. Security Council sanctions resolutions against North Korea, according to officials with access to their meeting.

At the same time, Xi called for Japan's support for a joint U.N. proposal by China and Russia to relax the sanctions on North Korea.

Abe and Xi had 45 minutes of talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, at a time when North Korea is stepping up its provocative behavior, including weapons tests, ahead of the year-end deadline it set for denuclearization talks with the United States.

The Abe-Xi meeting was the first since they met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, western Japan, in June.

