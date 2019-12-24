Toyota Ends Production of Mark X Luxury Sedan

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> terminated the production of its Mark X luxury sedan, ending Mark model cars' over-five-decade history since the 1968 debut of the Corona Mark II.

An event to mark the production termination was held on Monday at the automaker's Motomachi Plant in the city of Toyota in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, where the Mark X had been assembled.

The Mark X was introduced in 2004 as the successor to the Mark II. It faced sluggish sales in recent years partly due to the rising popularity of SUVs and minivans.

Mark model cars' cumulative production reached some 6.88 million units. Their annual sales hit a peak of about 210,000 units in 1989 but fell to around 3,900 units in 2018.

Toyota said it will concentrate its development resources in models that attract strong demand from customers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]