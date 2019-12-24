Japan, China, S. Korea Affirm Cooperation over North

Newsfrom Japan

Chengdu, China, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of Japan, China and South Korea on Tuesday affirmed cooperation among the three countries toward denuclearizing North Korea, which has been increasing its provocative actions.

"It's important to strengthen the U.S.-North Korea dialogue process in order to realize the complete denuclearization of North Korea," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a joint press conference after meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Chengdu, the capital of the inland China province of Sichuan.

"I sought support and cooperation from the Chinese and South Korean leaders for resolving the issue of abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea and obtained understanding from them," Abe said.

The prime minister also said Japan aims to realize the early signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership free trade agreement among 16 Asian and Oceanian countries.

Japan, China and South Korea agreed to keep making efforts for concluding the RCEP deal, he added, suggesting that the three countries will aim for reaching an agreement including India.

