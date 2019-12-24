Elderly Abuse Cases Hit Record High in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--The number of cases of abuse of elderly people by nursing care workers in Japan in fiscal 2018 surged 21.8 pct from the previous year to 621, hitting a record high, a welfare ministry survey showed Tuesday.

In the year that ended in March 2019, the number of cases of elderly abuse by family members also hit a record high of 17,249, up 1.0 pct.

The increases apparently came as people increasingly reported elderly abuse cases to authorities amid growing social concerns and efforts by local governments and care facilities to address such cases.

The survey found that the number of people abused by nursing facility staff stood at 927. Of them, 688, or 74.2 pct, were women. Of the total victims, over 50 pct were physically abused.

A majority of 723 people identified as offenders were men. The proportion of male offenders was high, given that men account for only 20 pct of total nursing care industry workers in Japan.

