Isuzu to Relocate Head Office to Yokohama in 2022

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Isuzu Motors Ltd. <7202> said Tuesday it plans to relocate its headquarters from Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward to Yokohama in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, by around May 2022.

The automaker expects the shift will make its operations more efficient, as having the new main office in Yokohama Gate Tower in the Minatomirai waterfront district, near its plant in Fujisawa, Kanagawa, will streamline production operations.

The company was founded in Shinagawa over 100 years ago.

Isuzu said it "will create an efficient operational system among group companies that responds actively and flexibly" to challenges that come along once in a century.

