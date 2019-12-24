Record 282 Teachers Punished for Sexual Offenses in FY 2018

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--A record 282 teachers at public schools in Japan were punished for sexual offenses in fiscal 2018, up 72 from the previous year, an education ministry survey showed Tuesday.

Of the total, 163 were expelled in the year that ended in March 2019, up 43.

The ministry is urging the governments of the country's 47 prefectures and 20 ordinance-designated big cities to review their standards for punitive measures if their punishments for sexual offenses on students are lighter than dismissal.

"Awareness is increasing that one gets expelled immediately for indecent behavior," a ministry official said.

The survey also found that no standards for punitive measures exist for such immoral acts by teachers in Hyogo and Kochi prefectures and the city of Okayama, all in western Japan.

