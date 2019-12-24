Japanese Convenience Store Owners Call for Year-End, New Year Closure

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--A group of convenience store owners in Japan on Tuesday asked industry leader Seven-Eleven Japan Co. for permission to close during the year-end and New Year holiday period.

In a petition submitted to the Seven & i Holdings Co. <3382> unit, the store owners' group cited severe labor shortages and a drop in sales during the period.

"Sales are the worst on New Year's Day, and there's a lot of food waste. I really want to close," a Seven-Eleven franchisee store owner told a press conference in Tokyo.

Seven-Eleven plans to suspend operations at some 50 directly operated stores in Tokyo on a trial basis on the upcoming New Year's Day.

The company initially planned to have franchise stores make up half that number, but dropped the idea, citing what it described as too much burden on franchisees.

