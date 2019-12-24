Osaka Becomes 1st to Start Selecting Casino Resort Operator

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Ahead of other local administrative authorities in Japan, the Osaka prefectural and city governments began Tuesday soliciting applications for setting up and operating a casino-featuring integrated resort.

After accepting applications until April next year, the Osaka governments plan to pick in June a private-sector company or a group of companies as the developer and operator of an IR on the Yumeshima artificial island in the Osaka Bay.

Applicants will be screened by a selection committee including experts based on five criteria, such as the concept of the resort, financial strength and contribution to the local community.

According to guidelines to applicants, candidates do not need to set the opening date but should bear in mind that the resort must be fully operational by the end of March 2027.

The successful applicant is required to create casino resort development plans with the Osaka authorities, who aim to gain approval for the plans from the prefectural and municipal assemblies, respectively, in November-December 2020 and from the central government in and after January the following year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]