Abe Urges Moon to Find Solution to Wartime Labor Issue

Chengdu, China, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday to find a solution to the thorny wartime labor issue between the two countries.

Abe made the request at his first formal meeting with Moon since they met in New York in September 2018, before tensions began to soar between their countries over South Korean Supreme Court rulings against Japanese companies in wartime labor lawsuits later that year.

During the latest meeting, Abe said the South Korean side has the responsibility to come up with a solution to the wartime labor issue.

Abe warned that assets of the Japanese companies that have been seized in South Korea must not be sold to pay compensation to plaintiffs in the wartime labor lawsuits.

Moon said his administration aims to clear the matter up promptly, but the president presented no specific solution that Japan can accept, according to the Japanese government's briefing.

