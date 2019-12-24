Morishita Elected NHK Chairman

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Board of Governors of NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corp.) unanimously selected Acting Chairman Shunzo Morishita as new chairman of the board on Tuesday.

Morishita, 74, who was president of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corp. and is now chairman of Hanshin Expressway Co. as well, joined the highest decision-making body of the public broadcaster in March 2015.

He will succeed Susumu Ishihara, 74, who resigned after his term as NHK board chairman ended on Dec. 10.

Koji Murata, a 55-year old professor at Doshisha University, named acting chairman of the board.

"I would like to maintain a good feeling of tension with the executive office so that NHK can be trusted even more," Morishita said at a press conference Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]