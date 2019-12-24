Mizuho, Softbank to Launch Personal Data Banking Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Bank and Softbank Corp. <9434> plan to jointly enter as early as next spring the business of providing collected personal data to companies, informed sources said Tuesday.

In the information bank business, the Mizuho Financial Group Inc. <8411> unit and the major Japanese mobile carrier aim to utilize huge amounts of data that they obtain from their customers, the sources said.

Financial technology firm J. Score Co., equally owned by Mizuho Bank and Softbank, will operate the new business, according to the sources.

The launch of the information bank business is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

The move comes as utilizing big data is considered essential for realizing consumer trends.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]