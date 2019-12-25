No. 3 Executive to Leave Nissan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co.'s <7201> No. 3 executive, Vice Chief Operating Officer Jun Seki, will leave the Japanese automaker, in a blow to the company's shift to collective leadership from the rule of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, informed sources said Tuesday.

Seki, 58, who took office only this month, is seen joining motor maker Nidec Corp. <6594> as a candidate for its next president as early as next February, the sources said.

His departure from Nissan is believed to represent differences in opinions on the automaker's turnaround within its new leadership team, according to the sources.

The new management team was launched on Dec. 1, including President and Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida and COO Ashwani Gupta, who is from Renault SA, Nissan's French alliance partner, after former President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa resigned over a pay scandal in September.

Seki was involved in turnaround planning before assuming the executive post. He has been enjoying prestige among field-level Nissan workers.

