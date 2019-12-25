Japanese Lawmaker Akimoto Arrested for Bribery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)---Japanese prosecutors on Wednesday arrested ruling party lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto for allegedly taking 3.7 million yen in bribes, including cash, from a Chinese company that was planning to open a casino-featuring integrated resort in Japan.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation team suspects that the 48-year-old member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, received the bribes in return for favors he did for the Shenzhen-based firm, 500.com, whose line of business includes online lottery operations. Akimoto, a Liberal Democratic Party member elected from a Tokyo constituency, is a former state minister in charge of IRs at the Cabinet Office.

He was the first Japanese lawmaker arrested by the special squad since January 2010, when then Lower House member Tomohiro Ishikawa was nabbed for allegedly violating the political funds control law over a scandal related to Rikuzankai, a fund management body for political bigwig Ichiro Ozawa, former leader of the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan.

Akimoto is suspected of receiving 3 million yen in cash from the 500.com side in late September 2017, when he was state minister at both the Cabinet Office and the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry, although he knew that the company offered the money to get preferential treatment from him for its IR plan.

In mid-September 2018, Akimoto and his family was invited to a tour to the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido by the 500.com side, with the company covering about 700,000 yen in expenses for the trip, including air tickets and accommodations, according to the charges.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]