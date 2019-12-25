Hokkaido Elec Miscalculated Radioactive Materials for 31 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Hokkaido Electric Power Co. <9509> has erroneously calculated the amounts of radioactive substances contained in the gas released from a facility at its Tomari nuclear power plant for 31 years since the start of its test operations in 1988, the company said.

The actual amounts of such substances were about two times larger than the miscalculated figures, the power supplier serving the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido said Tuesday.

Still, Hokkaido Electric said that there have been no effects on the environment as the amounts were very small compared with target levels set under safety standards.

Miscalculated were radioactive substances contained in the gas emitted from a radioactive waste disposal facility located between the No. 1 and No. 2 reactor buildings at the currently suspended plant in the village of Tomari in Hokkaido. The facility is for incinerating clothes, paper and other items used at the plant's radiation controlled area.

At the facility, the company measures gas containing iodine and other radioactive materials after diluting it with air. The company is required to calculate the amounts of the radioactive substances by adjusting the effects of the dilution, but it reported unadjusted figures to the state and local governments concerned.

