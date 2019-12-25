3 Japan Post Group Leaders Seen Resigning

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Holdings Co. <6178> President Masatsugu Nagato and two other group leaders are seen resigning over sales irregularities for insurance products of Japan Post Insurance Co. <7181>, it was learned Wednesday.

The other two are Japan Post Insurance President Mitsuhiko Uehira and Kunio Yokoyama, president of Japan Post Co., informed sources said.

Sales irregularities violating law or internal rules are likely to have affected about 13,000 insurance contracts, according to a report by an investigative committee on the issue.

