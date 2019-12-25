Japan Discussed Collective Self-Defense with U.S. in 1955

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Then Japanese Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigemitsu told then U.S. Secretary of State John Foster Dulles in 1955 that Japan could send its Self-Defense Forces overseas to protect the U.S. territory of Guam, Japanese diplomatic records showed Wednesday.

Such an SDF dispatch for a defense purpose would be considered justified under the Constitution, Shigemitsu said, more than half a century before Japan enacted national security laws in 2015 to allow the country to exercise its collective self-defense right in some cases.

In his meeting with Dulles in August 1955, Shigemitsu described the Japan-U.S. security treaty that had taken effect in April 1952 as an "incomplete" pact, according to the newly disclosed records.

Shigemitsu called on the United States to enter negotiations to conclude a new security treaty that would allow mutual protection in the western Pacific region.

The now-defunct first bilateral security treaty did not stipulate a U.S. obligation to protect Japan or treat the two countries equally.

