Nissan No. 3 Executive to Leave

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. <7201> said Wednesday that Vice Chief Operating Officer Jun Seki, the automaker's No. 3 executive, will leave the company.

It did not disclose a date for the departure, offered by the executive himself.

The resignation of Seki, who took the executive post on Dec. 1, is expected to strike a blow to Nissan's management reconstruction efforts.

Seki is seen joining motor maker Nidec Corp. <6594> as a candidate for president. Currently, he is in charge of key businesses at Nissan, such as the automaker's turnaround and global product planning.

He was expected to take a director post at Nissan upon approval at an extraordinary meeting of shareholders in February next year. The automaker plans to accelerate efforts to choose a successor to Seki.

