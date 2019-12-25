Idol Group Arashi to Serve as Japan-China Goodwill Ambassador

Newsfrom Japan

Chengdu, China, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Wednesday it has appointed male idol group Arashi to serve as goodwill ambassador for sports and cultural exchanges with China next year.

Arashi can represent both countries as it is very popular in China as well as in Japan, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe conveyed the decision to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang during their latest talks in China.

In November, Japan and China agreed to promote private-sector sports and cultural exchanges between the two countries in 2020, when Tokyo hosts the summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

