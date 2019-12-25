Abe Vows Successful State Visit to Japan by China's Xi

Newsfrom Japan

Chengdu, China, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday that Tokyo aims to realize a successful visit to Japan by Chinese President Xi Jinping as a state guest next year.

"Japan-China relations are improving steadily," Abe said at the beginning of their 50-minute meeting at a hotel in a suburb of the inland Chinese city of Chengdu, Sichuan Province.

"I want to exchange opinions frankly from a broad perspective in order to realize a successful state visit to Japan by President Xi next spring," Abe told Li.

Li said he wants the bilateral relationship to develop in a sound and stable fashion. He also expressed his desire to create a favorable environment for mutual visits by leaders of the two countries.

Last month, Abe and Li held talks in Thailand.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]