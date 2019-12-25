Japan's Auto Output Down 9.1 Pct in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Combined automobile output in Japan by eight major domestic makers in November fell 9.1 pct from a year earlier to 767,453 units, data from the companies showed Wednesday.

The drop for the second consecutive month mainly reflects poor new automobile sales after the Oct. 1 consumption tax hike.

Output declined at seven companies. Subaru Corp. <7270>, however, enjoyed growth for the first time in four months.

By maker, production at Honda Motor Co. <7267> plummeted 38.7 pct to 52,928 units, also because it kept refraining from making the popular N-WGN minivehicle due to an electric parking brake flaw.

Nissan Motor Co. <7201> saw a lack of new models push down output by 17.8 pct to 65,092 units.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]