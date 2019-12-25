Kyusyu Electric to Use Eco-Friendlier Coal Ships

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Kyusyu Electric Power Co. <9508> said Wednesday it will start using vessels powered by environment-friendlier liquefied natural gas to transport coal for thermal power generation.

Nippon Yusen K.K. <9101> and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. <9104> will separately order the LNG-burning coalers and put them into service in 2023.

The ships are expected to carry 20 to 30 pct of coal used by the regional power utility firm based in southwestern Japan.

By using LNG instead of fuel oil, emissions of carbon dioxide will be cut by 20 pct and those of sulfur oxide will be reduced to almost zero, according to Kyusyu Electric.

"We can contribute to a low-carbon society," Kyusyu Electric President Kazuhiro Ikebe told a press conference in Tokyo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]