Half of Regional Specialty Stores in Tokyo Undergo Renewal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Half of all "antenna shops," or regional specialty shops, in Tokyo have undergone renewals since opening, according to a survey by the Japan Center for Regional Development.

The moves reflect the local government-operated satellite shops' efforts to accommodate foreign tourists and prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, the center said.

Of the 60 independent antenna shops in the Japanese capital, 30 have carried out renovations or changed their locations. Ten of the 30 took the moves in fiscal 2018 and five in fiscal 2017, while four did or plan to do so in fiscal 2019, which ends next March.

Eating areas were set up in many of the renovation cases. Other purposes for changes included expanding the floor space and creating a consultation counter for people seeking to move out of the Tokyo area.

Hiroshima Brand Shop Tau, an antenna shop run by the western Japan prefecture of Hiroshima, underwent renovation in fiscal 2017 to add a cafe to offer dishes using seasonal food products and a section to sell fresh fish.

