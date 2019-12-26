Japan Executes 2003 Family Murderer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Thursday executed a 40-year-old Chinese death-row prisoner convicted of 2003 family murder in the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka, the Justice Ministry said.

The execution, carried out at the Fukuoka detention house, was the first capital punishment conducted in the country since August this year, when two death-row convicts were executed.

It was also the first capital punishment since Justice Minister Masako Mori took office Oct. 31.

The inmate, Wei Wei, "committed a cruel and brutal crime for a self-centered reason, killing all members of the family living a happy life," Mori told a press conference.

"After careful consideration, I ordered the execution," she said, adding that she signed the execution order Monday.

