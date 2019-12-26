JAL to Offer Free Domestic Air Tickets to Visitors to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines <9201> said Thursday that it will launch a campaign to offer free round-trip domestic flight tickets to up to 50,000 foreigners who visit Japan next summer.

The initiative is partly aimed at encouraging people visiting Japan during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to travel to rural areas in the country to experience local attractions.

The program will cover overseas members of JAL's mileage program who will stay in Japan in July-September next year. JAL will start accepting applications in late February, with the free tickets to be given on a first-come basis.

Applicants will be asked to select Tokyo International Airport at Haneda, Osaka International Airport or Kansai International Airport as the departure point and pick preferred travel dates.

They will then be given flight tickets that will take them to and from a destination to be chosen by JAL from among four candidates.

