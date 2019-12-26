Asahi Breweries to Allow Side Jobs for Regular Workers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Asahi Breweries Ltd. said Thursday it will allow most of its regular workers to do side jobs from Jan. 1 next year.

At present, the unit of Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. <2502> permits side jobs only to reemployed workers over retirement age.

The coverage will be expanded to about 70 pct of Asahi Breweries' workers, or some 3,000 employees including regular workers with continuous service of five years or more.

Asahi Breweries hopes the knowledge and experience gained through side jobs can be drawn on for the workers' main jobs.

The beer maker expects side jobs for workers will include teaching at seminars and consulting services.

