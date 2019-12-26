Abe Aims to Start Trade Talks with Britain after End-Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday expressed his desire to start trade talks with Britain swiftly after its planned exit from the European Union at the end of January 2020.

"I hope to start trade negotiations as soon as (Britain) enters a transition period," Abe said at a meeting of councillors at the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren.

Britain's Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, won a historic victory in the Dec. 12 general election, clearing the path for Brexit at the end of January.

Currently, preferential tariff treatments agreed under the Japan-EU economic partnership agreement apply to trade between Japan and Britain. The treatment will be terminated at the end of 2020, when the transition period ends.

Japan and Britain hope to newly negotiate a bilateral economic partnership agreement and put it into force at the beginning of 2021.

