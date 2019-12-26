Japan's Emperor, Empress Visit Typhoon-Hit Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Marumori, Miyagi Pref., Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, northeastern Japan, on Thursday to meet with people affected by Typhoon Hagibis in mid-October.

The trip was the Imperial couple's first visit to a disaster-hit area since the Emperor ascended the throne on May 1.

After arriving in Sendai, the capital of Miyagi, the couple move to the town of Marumori by helicopter.

In Marumori, they first visited the Gofukuya area, where a river flooded in the typhoon. The couple, holding umbrellas in the rain, listened closely to an explanation about the disaster from the mayor of Marumori.

The Imperial couple then visited a nearby temporary housing complex and talked with police officers, firefighters, Self-Defense Forces personnel and others who engaged in rescue activities, as well as affected people.

