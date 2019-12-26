Evacuation Order for Fukushima N-Plant Town to Be Partially Lifted

Newsfrom Japan

Iwaki, Fukushima Pref., Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese government and local officials agreed Thursday to partially lift the evacuation order issued to a town that hosts the crippled nuclear plant in Fukushima Prefecture on March 4 next year.

The town of Futaba will see the first lifting of the evacuation order issued after the March 2011 triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

Futaba is the only municipality where all residents are still forced to stay evacuated following the nuclear accident. The nuclear plant straddles Futaba and Okuma, another Fukushima town.

The agreement will become official if it is endorsed by the government's Nuclear Emergency Response Headquarters.

The evacuation order will be lifted for an area in the northeastern part of Futaba that faces the Pacific Ocean, or 4 pct of the town's total area.

