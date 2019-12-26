Arrested Japanese Lawmaker Suspected of Taking Bribe at His Office

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese House of Representatives lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto, who was arrested on bribery charges Wednesday, may have received a bribe of 3 million yen in cash at his room in the No. 1 office building for Lower House members in Tokyo, informed sources said Thursday.

Akimoto is suspected of taking the bribe from 500.com, a Chinese firm that hoped to operate a casino resort in Japan, on Sept. 28, 2017, when the Lower House was dissolved for a snap election, according to the sources.

The cash was handed to Akimoto, former state minister in charge of the government's policy on casino-featuring integrated resorts, in the name of support for his election campaign, the sources said.

Akimoto, 48, has flatly denied the charges against him during questioning by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office.

The prosecutors' office apprehended him for allegedly accepting 3 million yen from the Chinese firm while knowing that it hoped to receive preferential treatment in the process to introduce casino resorts in Japan.

