Abe Facing Headwinds after 7 Years in Power

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--With Thursday marking the seventh anniversary since Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's return to power, he is facing strong headwinds caused by political scandals while working to leave legacies after the long reign.

The scandals include his alleged cronyism over the government-funded annual cherry blossom-viewing party and the arrest of a then ruling party lawmaker for alleged bribery.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's office, Abe said he will work hard without forgetting the spirit of when he started out.

"This is the seventh anniversary of Abenomics," he said in a meeting of the Japan Business Federation, boasting of the achievements of his economic policy.

Abe became the longest-serving Japanese prime minister in history in November.

