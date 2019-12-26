Video of Inside of Fukushima N-Reactor Building Released

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Reinforcing bars on the ceiling are twisted and laid bare, debris is scattered on the floor and radiation levels are high inside the building of a crippled nuclear reactor in Fukushima Prefecture, a video by Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority showed Thursday.

The video was taken on Dec. 12, when six NRA staff members entered the No. 3 reactor building of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 power plant, which suffered the triple meltdown following the devastating March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The members filmed detailed conditions inside the building after a hydrogen explosion and measured dose levels to find hot spots in a restarted probe by the NRA's accident investigation and analysis panel.

Occasional alarms from their dosimeters followed by shouts of "Hurry up and pass there!" showed the tense atmosphere of the probe.

Readings of up to some 50 millisieverts per hour of radiation were detected on the third floor. One member was exposed to as much as 3.72 millisieverts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]