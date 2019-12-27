NHK Misreports N. Korea Missile Firing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, posted on its news website early Friday a false news bulletin reporting a North Korean missile falling into the sea.

Shortly past 12:20 a.m. (3:20 p.m. Thursday GMT), the public broadcaster falsely reported on the site that a missile launched by North Korea is estimated to have fallen into waters some 2,000 kilometers east of Cape Erimo in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.

The post was deleted soon.

In an NHK television news program later, an anchorperson offered an apology and said that the news bulletin in question was prepared for training purposes and that the reported content was not true.

