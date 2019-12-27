Japan Delays Fukushima N-Fuel Removal Further

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday further postponed its plan to remove nuclear fuel stored at two reactors of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

According to the government's updated roadmap for decommissioning the plant damaged by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, the work to remove nuclear fuel from spent fuel pools will start in fiscal 2027-2028 at the No. 1 reactor and in fiscal 2024-2026 at the No. 2 reactor. The government had previously planned to launch the removal work around fiscal 2023.

The roadmap was revised for the fifth time. The previous revision was made in September 2017, when the government pushed back the timing of starting the fuel removal work by some three years for the two reactors.

The latest version of the roadmap also said that the removal of melted fuel debris will first be conducted at the No. 2 reactor.

The work to take out samples of the fuel debris at the No. 2 reactor will be launched in 2021 using a robot arm inserted into the reactor's containment vessel through an opening of the reactor building. This operation will be expanded in stages to other reactors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]