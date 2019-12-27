Line Mobile Fined 2.43 M. Yen for Misleading Consumers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Consumer Affairs Agency ordered Line Mobile Corp. on Friday to pay a fine of 2.43 million yen by July 28 next year for violating the law against misleading representations.

The agency found that the mobile virtual network operator had misled consumers over smartphone contract terms.

On its website between November 2017 and January 2019, the company said customers would not be charged subscription fees of 3,000 yen if they purchased so-called entry packages for several hundred yen in advance.

But some customers with the entry packages were not entitled to the fee exemption. This was noted on the website, but in small type.

In July, the agency ordered Line Mobile to prevent any recurrence of similar misleading descriptions.

