INTERVIEW: U.K. Unit to Lead Asahi's Overseas Beer Operations

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--A British unit of Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. <2502> will play a leading role in its premier beer business overseas, the Japanese beverage maker's president and chief executive officer, Akiyoshi Koji, said in a recent interview.

The move is designed to make Asahi's overseas operations more efficient and profitable.

Koji said the British unit will be in charge of selling Super Dry, Peroni and Grolsch brands of beer in six markets including China and North America.

Asahi will put a British person at the helm of the unit next month.

The unit will take over the oversight of Super Dry's overseas business from Japan, he said.

