Japan's Princess Kako Turns 25

Tokyo, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, turned 25 on Sunday.

She graduated from International Christian University in Tokyo in March, visited Austria and Hungary on her first official trip abroad in September and hosted diplomats at a traditional duck-netting event in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, earlier this month for the first time.

Starting this year, the Imperial Household Agency made a custom of reporting the princess' recent activities on her birthday, as her father became Crown Prince in May in line with the accession to the throne by Emperor Naruhito, his elder brother.

In recent years, Princess Kako has been attending the national high school equestrian competition in the central prefecture of Shizuoka and the national high school sign language performance championship in the western prefecture of Tottori.

This year, she took part in a series of ceremonies related to Emperor Naruhito's enthronement, including the Oct. 22 "Sokuirei-Seiden-no-Gi" enthronement proclamation ceremony, in which she was clad in "junihitoe" ceremonial kimono for the first time.

