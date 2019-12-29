Seven-Eleven Warns Osaka Store of Franchise Termination Again

Newsfrom Japan

Higashiosaka, Osaka Pref., Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--Convenience store chain Seven-Eleven Japan Co. on Sunday warned a store in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, again that their franchise contract will be terminated, the store's owner said.

Earlier this month, the company told the owner of the Higashiosaka store, Mitoshi Matsumoto, that the franchise contract will be scrapped on Tuesday, saying there are many customer complaints against the store.

Matsumoto said Sunday that he was told by Seven-Eleven that the trust is not restored and that the contract will be terminated. He met with the Seven-Eleven side in the city of Osaka earlier on Sunday to demand that the contract remain in place.

He said he will continue to operate the store and file a lawsuit after the turn of the year to ensure his status as its owner.

"I'll work hard to avoid setting a precedent where a franchise store is forced out of business if it is in dispute with a chain," Matsumoto said.

