INTERVIEW: Nomura Eyeing Tie-Up with Megabank in Biz for Individuals

Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese brokerage giant Nomura Holdings Inc. <8604> is eager to work together with a Japanese megabank in the business for individuals, Nomura Chief Executive Officer Koji Nagai has said.

"We'd be happy to collaborate (with megabanks)," Nagai said in a recent interview.

Nomura also hopes to expand cooperation with regional banks, the CEO said, revealing that the group has received a tie-up approach from a regional lender other than San-in Godo Bank <8381>, with which Nomura has announced an alliance deal.

"The customer bases of regional banks and (the country's) three megabanks are overwhelming and attractive," Nagai said, referring to such banks' operations targeting individual customers.

Regional lenders can strengthen their products and know-how if they collaborate with Nomura, while the brokerage group can expand its customer base through such an initiative, Nagai said.

