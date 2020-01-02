Japan Boosting Disaster Preparations ahead of Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--With the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games approaching, Japan's government and the organizing committee for the games are busy preparing measures to cope with possible natural disasters hitting the Japanese capital during the sporting events.

The stepped-up disaster preparations come on the heels of a series of recent natural disasters and continuing fears that a major earthquake may occur directly under the Tokyo metropolitan area in the future. Last October, some matches of the Rugby World Cup in Japan were canceled due to a strong typhoon.

In August 2019, the government conducted an annual simulation drill under the scenario of a huge earthquake striking beneath the Tokyo area, this time assuming a temblor occurring at noon on July 31, 2020, in the middle of the Olympics.

In the drill, 171 people from central government agencies, the organizing committee and four prefectures offering competition venues for the games brought together their disaster action plans and discussed how to cooperate.

One issue identified as a problem was how to cope with a possibly large number of people, mainly Olympic and Paralympic spectators, who would be unable to return home in the event a major earthquake knocks out public transport systems.

