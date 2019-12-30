Old Gas Cartridges May Cause Gas Leaks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--The National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan is warning about using old gas cartridges in portable stoves, often brought out during the year-end and New Year holiday period to cook "nabe" hot pot dishes.

Gas cartridges may cause leaks if stored for a long time or in bad conditions, the center said.

Over the six years to October 2019, the center received 283 reports of accidents related to such cartridges, including 64 cases of gas leakage and 36 cases of fire.

In one case, a person suffered burns that took about a week to heal.

Rubber seals are used to ensure the cartridges are airtight. But they deteriorate and harden over time, becoming more likely to cause gas leaks.

