Ex-Nissan Boss Ghosn Enters Lebanon

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--Former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn has entered Lebanon after leaving Japan, where he was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges, U.S. and European media reports said Tuesday.

Tokyo District Court has not changed the bail conditions imposed on Ghosn, including a ban on international travel. In addition, neither the prosecution nor his defense team had known that he would leave Japan, informed sources said.

Ghosn, 65, is likely to have left Japan without permission.

In a statement, Ghosn said he is in Lebanon, adding that he left Japan to escape "injustice and political persecution."

He has Lebanese nationality. But a bail condition requires him to leave his passports to his lawyers. His defense team was handed all his passports, the sources said.

