FOCUS: Possible Snap Election Top Political Issue in 2020

Tokyo, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--Whether Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will call a snap election is expected to be the biggest issue in the Japanese political scene in 2020, pundits say.

Many politicians speculate that Abe may dissolve the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, for a snap election in autumn after this year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Abe will carefully consider whether and when to use his general election card while examining progress in Diet debates on proposed constitutional reform and the opinion of Komeito, the coalition partner of Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, according to the pundits.

"I'll make a decision on a parliament dissolution without hesitation if the time comes to go to the people," Abe said Friday during the recording of a television program.

The four-year term of the Lower House lawmakers is set to end Oct. 21, 2021. Lawmakers are increasingly restless as the halfway point has already been reached.

