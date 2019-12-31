Japan Seen Asking Lebanon to Hand Over Ghosn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is seen asking Lebanon to hand over former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who left Japan without permission ahead of trial, officials said Tuesday.

The government has been shocked that Ghosn, who was awaiting trial on bail, managed to leave for Lebanon.

"Ghosn was under strict restrictions on activity. I wonder how he eluded them," a senior official said.

As soon as the news broke that Ghosn, accused of financial misconduct, entered Lebanon, the government checked the database of the Immigration Services Agency of Japan and other resources.

But the government could not find any record of his departure, officials said.

