Japanese Emperor Wishes for Year without Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito has expressed hope that the country will have no natural disaster in 2020 after seeing a series of big disasters in the previous year.

In a written comment released through the Imperial Household Agency on the occasion of the turn of the year, the Emperor showed concerns about people affected by last year's typhoons and heavy rains.

He also expressed relief that enthronement-related events have been completed without a problem.

The Emperor said he has performed his duties always praying for the happiness of the nation since his rise to the throne May 1, 2019.

He said he looks back at the past year with deep emotion, recalling warm words of celebration sent from many people.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]