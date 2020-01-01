Ghosn Reportedly Hid in Musical Instrument Box to Flee Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Cairo/Paris, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--Former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn hid in a musical instrument box to flee Japan, a Lebanese media organization reported Tuesday.

According to Lebanese broadcaster MTV, musical instruments were carried into the place where Ghosn was staying in Japan because a party was held there.

The instruments were carried out after the end of the party. Ghosn had slipped into one of the boxes for the instruments before they were taken out, MTV said, indicating that a security company cooperated in the escape.

Ghosn left Japan from an airport outside Tokyo, MTV said, adding that he is staying at a home of a relative in Lebanon.

In Japan, he is accused of financial misconduct. He was awaiting trial on bail.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]